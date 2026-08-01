Sacramento splash parks, pools and ice cream parlors all popular spots as temperatures soar

As a heat dome pushed temperatures higher across much of the West, residents around Sacramento found creative and refreshing ways to stay cool.

The weather pattern, caused by a large area of high pressure that traps hot air near the ground, brought sweltering conditions to Northern California, sending families in search of relief.

For many, that meant heading to Swanston Splash Park, where children ran through fountains while parents escaped the afternoon heat.

"We hit up three city pools before we came here, and we're glad we came here because it's free and there's a lot of kids, obviously, and my son loves it," said Sacramento resident Rachel Archuleta.

Not everyone was thrilled by the triple-digit temperatures.

"Not a big fan," Stockton resident Monse Rebollo said.

Others had a different opinion.

"The weather is nice," Sacramento resident Tryone Simpson said with a laugh.

When it comes to staying cool, Simpson already knows the best solution.

"Water always! Lakes, rivers, splash pools," he said.

Young visitors agreed that water was the place to be.

"I like the splash pad... I like the pool," said Sacramento resident Everlee Hurtado.

Not everyone sought relief in the water. Across town, a line stretched around the block at Gunther's Ice Cream, where customers were willing to wait for a cold treat.

Modesto resident Juliet Begoun said an unexpected flight delay gave her family the perfect excuse to stop by.

"We were supposed to be heading back to the airport, but our flight was delayed, so we decided to stop in and get ice cream to kind of beat the heat," Begoun said.

For Rebollo, there was only one answer to the hot weather.

"Eat some ice cream, of course!"

And if anyone needed convincing about Sacramento's favorite way to cool off, Begoun summed it up simply:

"Ice cream definitely!"