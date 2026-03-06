Sacramento construction manager helps pave the way for women in the industry

In honor of Women's History Month, CBS News Sacramento is highlighting how women are breaking barriers and opening doors for others.

This first week of March is dedicated to women in construction. One Sacramento woman is leading by example as a construction manager.

It's a busy afternoon at the Taylor Morrison Willdhawk community worksite in Sacramento. Before the nail-guns and hammers go to work, Stephanie Martinez ensures safety comes first.

"With this particular construction site, this is one of the areas where I'll come out monthly and conduct safety audits," said Martinez, a construction administrator and safety manager.

Martinez has been in the business for quite some time, as she'll reach her 30-year mark this year.

Through the years, Martinez said that female construction workers have become more common.

"I don't think it's surprising to anyone, and I think that these guys see more women as it is anyway," she said. "There's a lot of women that work in our trades."

And the numbers prove it.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women now make up 11% of the total construction industry workforce. That's 1% higher than last year.

However, national homebuilder Taylor Morrison Wildhawk prides itself on a 44% female workforce.

Back at the worksite, safety is top of mind. Inside a home that is still under construction, Martinez caught a subtle flaw.

"We are finding that we do have a bolt missing from our boot on our guardrail, so that's getting handled right now," she said.

Martinez said that a productive worksite starts with a safe environment.

"Housekeeping is a pretty big deal because it can lead to something bad happening to someone, getting hurt, if tools are lying around," she said.

Martinez hopes that by speaking publicly about her career path in construction, other women interested in the field can take that first step.

"Set your goals," she said. "You can achieve anything you want. This isn't just gender-based at all."

She's leading by example, while keeping worksites safe from hazards.

When it comes to earnings, the median annual wage for a full-time female construction worker is $57,000. That's higher than the median annual wage for women across all industries at $55,000.