Sacramento considers new parking meter hike to address $66 million budget deficit

Another rate hike for parking meters across Sacramento is being considered to help balance the city's $66 million budget deficit.

Two years ago, the city raised street parking fees and eliminated free parking on Sundays and holidays. An additional increase was passed last year.

Now, city officials are recommending another fee hike, which would take effect in July.

The space where Tyler Traweek parks could also change when the clock strikes 6 p.m. Currently, it's free to park after that time at the majority of the city's meters, but now people may have to pay until 10 p.m.

"It's annoying," Traweek said.

There's concern that could affect many bars and restaurants, which depend on nighttime customers.

"It's absolutely going to impact businesses because people rely on the fact that they can come here, they don't have to pay after a certain time," said Karyn Lenhart, a midtown customer.

An additional 200 parking meters may be installed in neighborhoods where parking is currently free. The changes could generate an extra $1.6 million each year.

Some people may also have to pay to park in front of their own homes.

About 30,000 people have residential parking permits, which allow them to park for free on streets in their neighborhoods with time restrictions. Charging a new fee for those permits could raise more than $1 million.

City officials say raising rates encourages more turnover of parking spaces, freeing up space for more customers, and they say it promotes using public transportation.

It's an effort to balance the budget, but some people worry it will have a big impact on central city businesses.

"I think it's going to decrease the (number of) people going out to dinner," Traweek said.

Budget talks begin next Tuesday at Sacramento City Hall, with each department asked to come up with cuts. City documents show up to 190 full-time positions could be eliminated.