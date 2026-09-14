Sacramento concertgoers say they weren't notified after music festival postponed

Concert-goers arrived in Downtown Sacramento on Saturday expecting a day of reggae, hip-hop and food vendors. Instead, they found an empty park.

The Afro Soca Love music festival had been scheduled for Sept. 12 at Cesar Chavez Plaza, but attendees say they were not notified that the event had been postponed.

Some traveled hours to Sacramento, including people who came from as far away as Fresno.

Cristina Loeffler was among those who showed up expecting to attend the festival.

"Everyone was in shock," Loeffler said. "We stuck around for a while, and we got online and we noticed they changed it to Oct. 24, and what was really unnerving, it said, 'No refunds.' Not OK."

The festival's website now lists Oct. 24 as the event date, but the city says there is no guarantee the festival will take place that day.

City says permits weren't completed

The City of Sacramento said it had been working with festival organizers in the weeks leading up to the event, but required paperwork and permitting were not completed in time.

According to the city, officials were still working with organizers Friday, just one day before the festival was scheduled to take place.

The city said the event cannot move forward on the new date unless organizers complete the required permitting process.

CBS News Sacramento reached out to the festival organizers for answers about the postponement, the lack of notification to ticket holders and the refund policy. The organizers have not responded.