2 years later, Sacramento family remembers Colby Tevis and life cut short by gun violence

Two years after 22-year-old Colby Tevis was shot and killed in Downtown Sacramento, his family says the pain of losing him remains as raw as it was the day he died.

Tevis, a Sacramento native and San Jose State senior, was home celebrating his older sister's birthday when he was shot near Rick's Dessert Diner in September 2024.

His death cut short a life his family says was filled with plans for the future. Tevis was studying to become a sports journalist and was known for his love of family, friends, food and sports.

Now, his photographs fill the Natomas home he shared with his family.

"This one is my favorite of Colby," his mother, Shelley Tevis, said as she walked into her home office. Then she added, "But really, they all are."

Photos of Colby, his twin sister and his older sister are displayed throughout the house.

Shelley points to a photograph of Colby on the mantel: "I kiss this one every day."

Colby's father, James "Jimmy" Tevis, said memories of his son "bring tears but bring me joy."

Those memories are now what the Tevis family holds onto.

The family, who called themselves the Tevis 5, continues to honor Colby in small ways. Their dog is named Dodger after Colby's favorite baseball team, and the family visits his grave in Elk Grove.

Keeping Colby's memory alive

Shelley has also found ways to remember her son while connecting with other families who have experienced similar losses.

Each day, she visits the National Gun Violence Memorial online and lights a virtual candle next to Colby's name.

"It's what I have left now. You take what you can get," she said.

She also started a text support group called Moms of Angels for mothers whose children have been killed.

"We are there for each other," Shelley said. "I put something in the chat every day."

She said the support from other mothers who understand the loss has become an important part of her life.

"It's just as awful as it was that first day," she said.

Remembering victims of gun violence

The family's grief comes as Sacramento police say they have seen a 22% decline in homicides and gun violence over the past three years.

But for families who have lost loved ones, those statistics offer little comfort. Colby's criminal case remains pending, with court proceedings scheduled for December 2026.

His name will be read Friday during a Night of Remembrance honoring victims of gun violence.

The Parents of Murdered Children Sacramento chapter will read the names of victims from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the west steps of the California State Capitol.