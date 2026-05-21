School bus involved in Sacramento County crash on Scott Road

A school bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash on a rural Sacramento County road Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. near Scott and Boys Ranch roads, about 10 miles south of Folsom.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol said no children were on the bus at the time.

Scene of the crash. CHP East Sacramento

CHP said the bus belongs to Whispering Pines Christian School.

One-way traffic control is in place on Scott Road near the crash scene.