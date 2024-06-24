Sacramento City Unified kicks off another year of its free summer meals program

Sacramento City Unified students can now get free meals for the summer

SACRAMENTO — School is out for the summer, but for many students across the Sacramento region, being away from school can mean going hungry.

That's why the Sacramento Unified School District is again providing free summer meals at several schools and community locations starting Monday.

For another consecutive year, the district's Central Kitchen is stepping up to make sure students get free meals this summer.

Tom Lucero, the Central Kitchen manager, said they'll be serving 37,000 meals a day. He and his staff are taking the tall order of prepping hot and cold meals using locally sourced ingredients.

He's confident the foods they're creating are top-notch.

"Well, I know for a fact, kids are getting much better meals now than they ever have," Lucero said. "I know that we've dramatically improved the meals that our kids get."

Those improvements are usually the result of trying new things that are tried and tested.

Any student under the age of 18 in the Sacramento Unified School District qualifies for summer meals. No paperwork is necessary and no enrollment is required.

The summer meals program runs from June 24 to August 2.