Sacramento City College to be first in California to offer enhanced ATC training program

U.S. Transportation officials announced Thursday that Sacramento City College will be the next school to offer FAA Academy air traffic control training.

Officials with the Trump administration said the move is aimed at modernizing the controller workforce.

"The addition of new schools to our air controller pipeline will allow us to bolster our controller workforce while maintaining the highest training standards," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy in a statement.

Sacramento City College already offers introductory courses on air traffic control that give students a boost when they transfer to the FAA Academy.

The new Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative will allow SCC to offer courses equivalent to FAA Academy air traffic control training. Graduates from the enhanced initiative can be placed, if hired, directly into a facility where they can already start localized training.

Enhanced ATC program graduates still need to pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment test as well as meet the standard medical and security requirements, according to the FAA.

Only nine other schools across the country offer the enhanced ATC program. Sacramento City College will be the first in California to offer the enhanced training.