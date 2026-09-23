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Sacramento man arrested over online threats targeting local church, police say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A Sacramento man was arrested after investigators alleged he made threats of violence against a local church.

The Sacramento Police Department said it began investigating Lo Saetern, 35, on Sept. 21 after receiving information about online threats.

With help from the department's Criminal Intelligence Unit and Explosive Ordnance Detail, officers served a search warrant at Saetern's home. Police said they found multiple guns, ammunition, electronic devices and written materials.

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The weapons seized during the investigation. Sacramento Police Department

Investigators also recovered materials that may be associated with making explosives, according to police.

Saetern was arrested on charges related to making threats against a specific public location, police said. He was also served with a gun violence restraining order.

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