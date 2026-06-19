Sacramento celebrates Juneteenth as city officially makes it a paid holiday

Events were held across the nation on Friday honoring Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the day word finally reached Texas that slavery had ended in the United States.

People came together across the Sacramento region to celebrate the holiday. One of the largest events was in Sacramento's William Land Park.

"It's just another part of history that everyone needs to be aware of," Ursula Johnson said.

Johnson was among the hundreds of people attending the 23rd annual Juneteenth festival in Sacramento's Land Park, a two-day event that kicked off Friday night with a gospel concert.

"It's about recognizing freedom and freedom for all," she said.

Many participants say it's important to remember the struggles that African Americans have overcome.

"I was born in the '50s and I remember Jim Crow laws and seeing those signs, 'you have to come in a certain way because of the way you look,' " said George Smith, who also participated in the Land Park festivities.

Juneteenth had previously been a holiday for federal and state government employees. But this year, for the first time, it's now a holiday for Sacramento city workers, too.

"We just want to be here today officially making this a special day on behalf of the City of Sacramento," Mayor Kevin McCarty said.

Johnson is among the 4,800 Sacramento city employees who now get a paid day off work.

"I felt like it was due. It was well overdue," she said. "It's recognized in other places, and so I think it's about time we recognize it in the city of Sacramento."

The Juneteenth festival in William Land Park continues Saturday morning with a parade at 9 a.m., followed by more live bands, performances and history presentations.