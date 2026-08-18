Sacramento carjacking suspect arrested in Truckee after crash

A Sacramento carjacking suspect was arrested in Truckee after police said he crashed a stolen vehicle down an embankment before running into a wooded area, officials said Tuesday.

The Truckee Police Department said officers received information around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday that a stolen vehicle was entering the community from Interstate 80 near Donner Pass Road and Richards Boulevard.

The vehicle was linked to a carjacking in Sacramento, and the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, police said. A search for the vehicle led law enforcement officials to a parking lot on Donner Pass Road near Interstate 80.

There, officials located the vehicle and the suspect, but police said the driver then crashed the vehicle down a nearby embankment and fled on foot, running across Interstate 80 and into a heavily wooded area.

Officers eventually found the suspect hiding along the bank of Donner Creek and took him into custody. Police identified the suspect as Andrew Coleman of South Sacramento.

Investigators did not say whether a weapon was found in Coleman's possession.

Coleman is being held without bail at the Nevada County Jail on a parole violation. Truckee police said additional charges related to the stolen vehicle are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing.