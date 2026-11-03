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Sacramento and California midterm election results show live vote count for key 2026 races

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California voters are deciding on a host of key contests in the Nov. 3 midterm election. They will elect a new governor, vote in elections for statewide officeholde and Congress, and decide on 14 ballot propositions. 

Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time. 

California statewide offices

California governor 

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Treasurer

Insurance Commissioner

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Board of Equalization - District 1

State Board of Equalization - District 2

Controller

California ballot propositions

Proposition 1

Propostion 2

Proposition 3

Proposition 4

Proposition 5

Proposition 37

Proposition 38

Proposition 39

Proposition 40

Proposition 41

Proposition 42

Proposition 43

Proposition 44

Proposition 45

California congressional races

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 1 

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 9

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 13


Other Sacramento-area races

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