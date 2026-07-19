Sacramento bars packed as World Cup final caps weeks of soccer fever

The 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a close Sunday with Spain defeating Argentina in the championship match, ending a month-long tournament that transformed Sacramento bars, restaurants and coffee shops into gathering places for soccer fans.

From Downtown Commons to Midtown, businesses were filled with supporters wearing jerseys, waving flags and cheering as they watched the final between two of the world's top soccer powers.

"I'm rooting for España," one fan said. "I want the Latinos to win."

Others were hoping to see Argentine superstar Lionel Messi capture another World Cup title in what may be his last appearance in the international tournament.

"I watched Messi play, and I was like, 'He's the one. He's the GOAT,'" another fan said.

At Tom's Watch Bar in DOCO, employees said the tournament brought some of the busiest crowds they've ever seen.

"I've never seen Tom's so packed," one employee said. "It's been morning, night, at the beginning and now. It's like, wow, it's really over after today. What am I going to do with my life?"

The World Cup generated similar crowds at soccer-friendly spots across the city, including Old Tavern in Midtown, where fans packed in to watch the championship.

"I've been watching the World Cup every single game," soccer fan Jesse said. "It doesn't matter if it's Uzbekistan versus Turkmenistan. It doesn't matter. I'm watching the whole thing."

While soccer has traditionally taken a backseat to other sports in the United States, many Sacramento fans said they believe that hosting the World Cup helped grow the game's popularity.

"I literally started getting into soccer probably four months ago," one Argentina supporter said.

Another fan said the tournament rekindled a love for the sport.

"I played growing up, but I was never really into it," they said. "I was more of a basketball kid, but now I'm going out and playing. It's really fun."

For many, the biggest takeaway wasn't just the soccer itself, but the sense of community the tournament created.

"I just came back from studying abroad, so it was the best time seeing teams from Europe," one Spain supporter said. "They were going insane, and it was pretty awesome experiencing it."

Jesse said the World Cup brought together fans from around the globe.

"You just see a lot of different countries and different brands come together and just cheer on the sport itself," he said. "I know that sounds cheesy, but that's probably the best part about this whole thing."

Spain's victory capped a tournament featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, bringing an end to five weeks of World Cup excitement. While fans hoping to see Messi lift another trophy left disappointed, many said the tournament introduced a new generation of soccer supporters who will now be counting down the four years until the next World Cup.