Former Sacramento Bank of America building on Del Paso Boulevard catches fire

A fire tore through a boarded-up building in North Sacramento early Monday morning.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 a.m. First responders soon found that the old Bank of America building along Del Paso Boulevard, between El Camino and Arden Way, was on fire.

With the building being boarded up, Sacramento Fire says crews had some initial trouble with getting inside. A second alarm was called.

Firefighters have taken a defensive approach to stop the flames from spreading to any other buildings nearby. Flames were still seen shooting through the roof hours after the fire was first reported.

Sacramento Fire says the fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated.

No injuries have been reported, firefighters say.