Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento stabbing near Atlas Avenue leaves man dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A man died after a stabbing in south Sacramento late Thursday night, police said.

Sacramento police said officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. to Atlas Avenue, off Franklin Boulevard, after reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man with at least one stab wound. Police later said the man had died.

ken-stabbing-in-atlas-ave-raw.jpg
Scene of the stabbing investigation late Thursday night.

His name has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing remains under investigation. Police said they had no suspect information to share. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue