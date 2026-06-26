Sacramento stabbing near Atlas Avenue leaves man dead

A man died after a stabbing in south Sacramento late Thursday night, police said.

Sacramento police said officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. to Atlas Avenue, off Franklin Boulevard, after reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man with at least one stab wound. Police later said the man had died.

Scene of the stabbing investigation late Thursday night.

His name has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing remains under investigation. Police said they had no suspect information to share.