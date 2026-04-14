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Southbound I-5 closed in Sacramento following chase, shooting involving deputies

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Southbound Interstate 5 is closed near Arena Boulevard in Sacramento following a chase and shooting involving deputies early Tuesday morning. 

California Highway Patrol says southbound I-5 is completely shut down in the area, but the northbound direction is unaffected. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a pursuit was going on near the airport that ended with shots being fired. No deputies were hurt in the shooting, the sheriff's office says. No other details have been released at this time. 

It's unclear how long the freeway will be closed. 

This is a developing story. 

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