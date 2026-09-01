Sacramento approves $2.2 million project to improve traffic safety around 7 schools

The Sacramento City Council has approved a $2.2 million project aimed at making streets safer for students walking and biking to seven schools.

The project will add new traffic-calming measures, pedestrian improvements and school-zone signage in an effort to slow drivers and reduce the risk of crashes near campuses.

One of the schools included in the project is West Campus High School, where residents say speeding and unsafe driving are common.

"They just fly through here, especially on this corridor here because there are no speed bumps," said Marty Hill, who lives near the school.

The safety improvements come more than a decade after a deadly crash near West Campus.

In 2012, 16-year-old student Michelle Murigi was walking home from school when she was struck and killed by a driver on Fruitridge Road.

Following her death, the city installed a traffic signal at the crosswalk where the crash occurred.

But city officials say the signal has not eliminated dangerous driving.

"People are still not yielding to pedestrians even after we put in a signal light in there," said Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra, who represents the area.

Under the newly approved project, the intersection of Fruitridge Road and 58th Street will receive high-visibility yellow crosswalk markings and a raised pedestrian island in the middle of the four-lane roadway.

"This will have a physical barrier for people to protect our students who are going to school," Guerra said.

Other improvements included in the project will include new school-zone signs and speed lumps designed to encourage drivers to slow down.

Residents who live near West Campus said they welcome the changes.

"I think it's an excellent idea and it's about time," one resident said.

City officials identified 20 Sacramento school campuses where additional traffic-safety improvements are needed. However, the $2.2 million project has enough funding to address safety concerns at only seven schools.

Those seven schools are:

Father Keith B. Kenny Elementary School

Natomas High School

St. Hope Public School PS7

Smythe Academy

The Met Sacramento High School

West Campus High School

William Land Elementary School

"We have to get more funding to make sure we have more improvements around our schools," Guerra said.

The majority of the funding for the project is coming from a federal public transportation grant.