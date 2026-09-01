Sacramento approves necessary step for expanding city's zoo footprint

The Sacramento Zoo's future in Land Park is officially taking another step forward. The city council approved an updated expansion plan that has already changed following community feedback.

Once the remaining steps are complete, this proposal will increase its footprint by nearly 40%.

"Super excited and happy that it's staying in Land Park," Sacramento Mom Gillian Shively said. "It's such a part of all of our childhood."

This amendment to the zoo's operating agreement will help pave the way for its first expansion since 1968. The hopes are high.

"Big animals. We're looking forward to it," Shively continued. "I mean, you have to have a neighborhood pass if you live in the neighborhood."

The Sacramento Zoological Society and city have been working together on a plan since last September. This new agreement now helps pave the way for the zoo to expand about 5.6 acres -- 4.4 in the pony ride area and another 1.4 on the north side of the park.

This is all happening after necessary public outreach.

"We presented the results of that to the city council today and after reviewing all that and outlined all the reasons why we need to do this to remain viable here in Land Park and really do the best for our animals, do the best for our guests, they voted to approve the amendment," Sacramento Zoo's CEO Dan Simon said.

The community showed their support during the meeting, especially parents.

"I've watched those experiences nurture a genuine joy and curiosity among the natural world," Cal State Stanislaus Assistant Professor of Teacher Education Dr. Lauren Fletcher shared about her daughter. "I have also seen something else that I think is incredibly important: a sense of belonging and pride. This is her zoo. This is part of her community and she feels connected to it."

While the work is just getting started, the zoo already has some ideas on what they'd like to do with the space that hasn't been seen in nearly 60 years.

"We're envisioning for the 4.4 acres the Pony Ride area is to move all of our education efforts over there, including indoor classrooms, outdoor lawn space, will all happen over there," Simon continued. "It allows us to look at bringing some species back we've had and also some adding some additional species that might be new and fun for the Sacramento community."

The next step for the zoo is to conduct an environmental analysis of those two plots of land and more specific design planning before they regroup with the city to determine how to move forward.