Dine Downtown returns, aims to boost Sacramento restaurants amid inflation

SACRAMENTO -- This weekend, Sacramento restaurants are gearing up for the annual Dine Downtown week, a program designed to support local businesses during the slower winter months.

Despite facing fewer customers during the winter months, restaurants are also dealing with the challenges of inflation.

Dine Downtown aims to help local restaurants attract more customers during a time when people typically spend less money. The event features more than 30 downtown restaurants offering a three-course meal for under $45, providing an affordable option for patrons to explore new dining experiences. See the full list of participating restaurants here.

At Hook and Ladder Restaurant on S Street, the staff was optimistic about the upcoming busy weekend.

"It's a different format than we usually do, and it's a nice way for us to get an influx of people in here during what would normally be a slow time," said Galice Ryan, the head chef.

While Dine Downtown is an opportunity for increased business, restaurants are grappling with the challenge of inflation. Joel Siegel, General Manager of Mayahuel, acknowledged the impact, stating, "Unfortunately, this is just the way it is."

Inflation rates unexpectedly climbed to 3.4% last month, leading to an average 5.2% increase in restaurant prices compared to the previous year, according to NerdWallet.

To cope with inflation, prices for Dine Downtown have increased this year. Mayahuel on K Street, however, is offering a four-course meal for only $45, which is less than half the cost of a regular night.

Siegel reassures patrons, saying, "It's not going to be that bad; it's not going to hit you like the rest of inflation right now is going to."

As restaurants prepare for Dine Downtown, they navigate challenges posed by both the winter season and inflation. The hope is that the community's support will prevail, allowing local businesses to thrive even in the face of economic obstacles.