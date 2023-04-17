Sac State hires BYU assistant Aaron Kallhoff as new head coach for women's basketball team

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State University's women's basketball program has hired Aaron Kallhoff as its new head coach.

Kallhoff served as BYU women's basketball assistant coach last year. He's also had stops at Penn State, LSU, TCU, and Arkansas State.

"He is a dynamic coach and recruiter who is relentless in pursuit of excellence, as evidenced by his outstanding 20-year track record of elevating numerous programs at every level of college basketball," said Sac State's Director of Athletics Mark Orr in a statement.

Sac State basketball is coming off its best season in the women's program's history, topping the Big Sky Conference and notching its first NCAA Tournament berth.

Those accolades got former head coach Mark Campbell noticed by bigger schools. Days after being bested by UCLA in the 1st round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Campbell announced he would be leaving Sacramento for the TCU head coaching job.

Kallhoff inherits a program that also lost one of its top players. Isnelle Natabou, Sac State's standout center, announced shortly after Campbell's exit that she would be leaving the Hornets as well and entering the transfer portal.

Sac State officials hailed Kallhoff's credentials and noted that he had been named as one of the nation's top assistant coaches.

"I look forward to building on the momentum from this past year's success and winning championships for many years to come," Kallhoff said in a statement on his hiring.

Kallhoff is a 2003 graduate of Bemidji State.