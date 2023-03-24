Sac State standout Isnelle Natabou announces she's entering transfer portal

SACRAMENTO – Days after learning that their coach is moving on, Sacramento State's women's basketball team will also be losing one of their top players.

Isnelle Natabou announced early Thursday that she's entering the transfer portal.

"Sac State is the home of many memories that I will always cherish in my heart. I will be always grateful for being part of Hornet nation," Natabou said in a tweet.

Her final appearance for the Hornets was in Saturday's NCAA Tournament matchup when No. 13 Sacramento fell 67-45 to No. 4 UCLA.

Natabou scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds, making it her 14th double-double of the season.

Sacramento State's center racked up awards after coming over from Iowa Western Community College. Natabou earned Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year and All-Big Sky Conference Second Team accolades, and was a two-time Big Sky Player of the Week.

Earlier in the week, Sac State's head coach Mark Campbell announced he would be taking the head coaching job for TCU's women's basketball team.