Former Sacramento State football player dies after Central California crash

Former Sacramento State offensive lineman Ivan Garza has died after being struck by a vehicle in Delano, his hometown.

Garza died Wednesday after the crash, according to family. He was 25.

Sacramento State Football mourned Garza in a statement Wednesday.

"We give our deepest condolences to Ivan's friends and family," the team wrote. "He will be remembered as a wonderful teammate, player, and Hornet."

Garza played offensive line for Sacramento State from 2021 to 2023 after redshirting in 2019 and having the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was named honorable mention All-Big Sky in 2023 after starting all 13 games for the Hornets, according to his Sacramento State athletics bio. He also started all 13 games in 2022 and appeared in all 12 games during his first active season in 2021.

Before Sacramento State, Garza was a standout at Robert F. Kennedy High School in Delano. His Sacramento State bio says he was named first-team all-state small school by Cal-Hi Sports and first-team all-South Sequoia League as a senior.

A GoFundMe has been started in Garza's memory.