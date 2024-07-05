Sac Metro reports 45% increase in emergency calls this July 4th compared to last year

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Metro Fire says 911 emergency calls were up 45% in the region this Fourth of July compared with last year.

"There were a lot of needs last night that thankfully we were able to meet. But it was extremely challenging," said Sac Metro Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn.

Wilbourn said firefighters were stretched to their limit on the Fourth of July.

"At one point, we were down countywide to 1-2 engines in the system. We were a complete drawdown because all of our resources were out either mitigating emergencies or traveling from one emergency, clearing that to go to another," Wilbourn said.

Wilbourn said illegal fireworks were a problem because they sparked fires that caused property damage.

The Sacramento Fire Department said illegal fireworks also caused two homes to go up in flames, including one in the Pocket area.

But fireworks are just one factor in the increase in calls. The other is the weather.

"So we're in triple digits-that's going to increase just from heat-related illnesses. But it's also people want to get out and about. They want to go into the river. So we get more rescues," Wilbourn said.

Because of this increase in call volume, Sac Metro has asked for an extension for the pre-positioning of resources from Cal-OES when it comes to wildfires.

Sac Metro said those pre-positioned resources helped keep a fire from spreading rapidly and to structures near Eagles Nest Road and Kiefer Boulevard on Friday. That fire burned 20 acres and no injuries were reported.

The threat of wildfires and another wild weekend has emergency responders waiting for what happens next.