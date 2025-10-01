Sacramento City Unified, teachers union set for closed-door talks as $43M shortfall looms

The Sacramento City Unified School District is facing a significant budget deficit, showing a $43 shortfall at a recent meeting.

Teachers say, the important thing is, education will still continue for students.

In a late September budget meeting, Sacramento City Unified presented a cash deficit over the next three years, unless something is done, ultimately resulting in a $43 million shortfall.

The shortfall stems from third-party vendor spending, which the district says must be paid out because was is work that was already done.

Even with the sticker shock, teachers say the looming deficit isn't going to impact day-to-day operations.

"It was concerning to see there were $63 million of contracts with outside vendors, so it was really quite a shock," said Nikki Davis Milevsky, president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association.

A majority of those third-party vendors had worked in special education.

Milevsky says teacher pay has not been impacted. In fact, the district just recently negotiated new contracts with the union to get more staffing and counselors.

A budget meeting is scheduled for Thursday night. However, the district is set to meet Wednesday in closed session with the teachers and other unions.