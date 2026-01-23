Roseville's Squeeze Burger closing brick-and-mortar location

A longtime Roseville favorite is closing its doors.

Squeeze Burger, a family-owned restaurant known for its cheese-skirted burgers, will serve customers at its brick-and-mortar location for the final time Saturday, January 24, 2026. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for more than a decade.

In a statement shared on social media, the owners cited lease challenges as the main reason for the closure.

"As many of you know, the lease here at our current Roseville location is set to expire on January 31st, 2026. It took over three months to get any response back, and sadly, our proposal was rejected. Our final day operating in our current Roseville location will be on Saturday, January 24th, 2026."

For many longtime customers, the loss goes beyond just another place to eat.

"It is the most delectable thing," said Cynthia Lee, a longtime Squeeze Burger customer, describing the restaurant's signature cheese skirt. "If you can think of this delicious, almost like this potato chip, but it's just made out of cheese."

Behind the scenes, owners say rising costs have made it increasingly difficult to stay afloat.

"We already have the highest minimum wage, the highest utility cost, the highest insurance rates, and our food costs continue to go up," said Charles Rogers, owner of Squeeze Burger Roseville.

Customers say the closure reflects a broader trend affecting small businesses across California.

"It's just hard for a small business to survive," Lee said. "We had the same thing happen to us. They double your rent or have something astronomical come up, it doesn't make business sense."

Others say what they'll miss most is the sense of community.

"It's sad because it seems like the bigger ones are taking over everything," said longtime customer Larry Lopez. "You get familiar faces, it's like one big family environment, and you're not seeing that anymore."

That family atmosphere, Rogers says, was built over years of serving regulars who felt at home.

"We've got kids that were basically raised here," Rogers said. "They're used to sitting in the same spot, ordering the same thing."

While the Roseville storefront is closing, the owners say this isn't the end for Squeeze Burger. After taking a short break, they plan to take the business on the road as a mobile operation, targeting a relaunch by late February or early March.

For now, customers are stopping by one last time to enjoy a burger, share memories, and say goodbye to a local institution.