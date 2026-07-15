Utility cart crash at Roseville's Woodcreek High School leaves student dead

A student died after being found unresponsive in a utility cart at Woodcreek High School in Roseville early Tuesday morning, police said.

Roseville police responded to the campus around 1 a.m. Officers said it appeared the juvenile tried to drive the cart through a chain-link fence at the campus.

Police officers and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but the juvenile died from their injuries.

Authorities have not released the juvenile's identity or additional details about what led to the incident.

Police said the juvenile was a student at Woodcreek High School.