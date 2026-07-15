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Utility cart crash at Roseville's Woodcreek High School leaves student dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

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A student died after being found unresponsive in a utility cart at Woodcreek High School in Roseville early Tuesday morning, police said.

Roseville police responded to the campus around 1 a.m. Officers said it appeared the juvenile tried to drive the cart through a chain-link fence at the campus.

Police officers and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but the juvenile died from their injuries.

Authorities have not released the juvenile's identity or additional details about what led to the incident.

Police said the juvenile was a student at Woodcreek High School. 

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