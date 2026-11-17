The Roseville Police Department said investigators are working to determine whether a driver was intoxicated when he crashed his truck into a home along Morningstar Drive on Tuesday.

The driver was hospitalized with injuries police said were not life-threatening, and no one was inside the home at the time. It happened around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, Roseville police said they found a single blue truck that had crashed into the home. The driver, a 55-year-old man, was the vehicle's only occupant.

Aside from determining whether alcohol was a contributing factor, no details were released on what may have caused the driver to veer off the road and strike a home.

The investigation remains ongoing.