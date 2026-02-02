Kid e-biker gang on Roseville trail allegedly assaults man and his daughter

A man is speaking out after he claims that he was assaulted by a pack of kids on e-bikes on a Roseville trail.

It happened on Friday on the trail near Adam V. Baquera Park at around 9 p.m. when he was on a walk with his 10-year-old daughter and dog.

"The third, the fourth, the fifth, which had two riders, one in all black [and] one in all white. Everybody had masks or bandanas over their face," said John Cozen who said he was targeted.

Cozen said one kid after the other rode by, pulled down their bandanas and spit on them.

"On my face, all over my clothes," said Cozen. "I was pretty heated."

He fears they will not be the last victims of these so-called e-bike gangs, and he posted about the experience online.

"I posted this online, and dozens of people shared similar stories about it," said Cozen. "Attacks or unsafe behavior about e-bike gangs riding around."

Amber Riccobuano lives in Placer County and said she has also had her run-ins with kids on e-bikes.

"My daughter actually got into a car accident because two e-bikers cut her off," said Riccobuano. "And ended up hitting a parked car."

From kids knocking over an elderly woman in a Folsom Walmart to over a hundred swerving in and out of traffic on a Manteca freeway, law enforcement agencies across the region are looking for ways to respond - starting with education for kids and their parents who buy them the bikes.

"They are doing wheelies in the middle of the road," said Riccobuano. "They can fall off into traffic."

Cozen said his daughter is doing fine and thankfully did not feel much of the spit or realize exactly what was happening.

Roseville Police responded to Cozen's call, but by the time they got out to the trail, there was not an e-biker in sight.

"We are here because of safety," said Cozen. "So, if that's in jeopardy at this level, I'd really like us to find a solution.

They pedaled off quickly into the dark with apparently no care or consequence.

"Each one of them just fired off, did their duty and then they were gone," said Cozen.

Cozen is concerned it will take a child getting seriously hurt before something changes.

"I don't think anything is going to happen until there is some blood that spills for these rules to be written unfortunately," said Cozen.

The Roseville Police Department plans to give a presentation about e-bike safety to city council this week.