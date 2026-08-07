Watch CBS News
Local News

Roseville park death investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A 26-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a Roseville park early Friday morning.

Roseville police said officers responded to Solaire Park near Solaire and Silver Spruce drives and found the man dead at the scene.

Few details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been released, other than that police believe he had been shot.

Nearby West Park Elementary School was placed on secure status during morning drop-off to prevent students from seeing the scene. Police said there was no threat to the school.

The man's name has not been released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue