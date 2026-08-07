Roseville park death investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound

A 26-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a Roseville park early Friday morning.

Roseville police said officers responded to Solaire Park near Solaire and Silver Spruce drives and found the man dead at the scene.

Few details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been released, other than that police believe he had been shot.

Nearby West Park Elementary School was placed on secure status during morning drop-off to prevent students from seeing the scene. Police said there was no threat to the school.

The man's name has not been released.