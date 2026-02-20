Roseville residents say city neglects maintenance in older neighborhoods

Complaints are growing in the Northern California city of Roseville over crumbling walkways, dead trees, and broken soundwalls. Some homeowners say they feel the city is ignoring maintenance requests in older neighborhoods.

Many homeowners in the area near Foothill and Junction boulevards say the city isn't keeping up with a long list of maintenance needs.

"I see sidewalks that have buckled, trees that have died," said homeowner Eric Diab.

When one person tripped on a sidewalk crack, neighbors say the city's repairs were shoddy.

"This is their patch," homeowner Jeannie Akey said. "It's not even been a year and you can lift the whole thing up already, waiting for someone else to trip again."

Frustrated residents are now taking their complaints to city hall, holding up banners with pictures of the damage during this month's city council meeting.

They say newer neighborhoods don't have these types of issues go unrepaired.

"Roseville has a great level of service, and this does not match," homeowner Julia Sweeney said.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Devore says it comes down to money.

Homeowners in newer neighborhoods pay $400 a year in property taxes dedicated to landscape maintenance. But some people in this neighborhood only pay $100, and others pay no landscaping tax at all.

"The council has shown a commitment to make sure that, regardless of the funding mechanism, that we are not forgetting the older areas of town," Devore said.

Neighbors say they're going to continue to push for repairs to these public paths.

"I honestly think there should be a minimum standard of how our city looks, and it shouldn't get to the point where some neighborhoods are completely neglected while others get top-tier treatment," homeowner Alyssa Gruenberg said.

The city says homeowners in the older neighborhood have voted to reject raising the landscaping tax three times in the last three decades.

City councilmember will be holding a workshop next week to discuss landscape corridors and other city needs.