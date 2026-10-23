Roseville residents raise privacy concerns over Flock license plate reader cameras at public forum

Roseville residents gathered at the Maidu Center for a public forum organized by a group called Deflock Roseville, which is raising concerns about the city's use of automated license plate reader cameras made by Flock Safety.

The forum came after the group said the city denied its request for a dedicated town hall on the technology. Organizers say they want residents to have a greater voice in decisions about privacy and surveillance in their community.

"The people deserve a say in this entire system," Rosanna Harmon of Deflock Roseville said during the forum.

Several attendees also voiced concerns about the technology and its potential impact on residents.

"We have the power to change the narrative," one attendee said.

Much of the discussion focused on privacy, potential surveillance and questions about the reliability of the cameras.

The city has said the cameras are not directed at playgrounds, parks or other public gathering spaces. Instead, they are positioned to capture vehicle traffic and the rear of passing vehicles.

Harmon said residents should have a say in whether the technology is used in their community.

"It's our data and our privacy that is being violated. We should have had to say, 'Hey, yeah, you know, I'll go ahead and give up a little bit of privacy for the safety of Roseville,'" Harmon said.

Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi defended the program, saying the city has used automated license plate readers for eight years without any instances of misuse.

In a statement, Bernasconi said the technology has helped bring justice to victims of serious crimes that might otherwise have gone unsolved. She also said the cameras support the safety of the community for families and businesses.

The Roseville Police Department also acknowledged the group's right to hold the forum and discuss its concerns.

"As a police department, we recognize the right of our community members to get together and discuss topics of interest in which they're passionate about," the department said in a statement.

Despite the city's defense of the program, Harmon said the group does not plan to stop advocating for changes.

"As a group, we're going to move forward. We're not going to be stopping anytime soon," Harmon said, adding that members plan to continue an email campaign and work to grow the movement.

The group also plans to continue submitting public records requests to learn more about how the system is being used.