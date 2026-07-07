Roseville police track hit-and-run suspect from Walmart to Folsom Lake

A hit-and-run investigation that began in a Roseville Walmart parking lot ended with police tracking down a suspect on the waters of Folsom Lake this week, officials said on Tuesday.

The Roseville Police Department said the incident began on Monday at the Walmart on Lead Hill Boulevard. Officers responded after a driver struck a parked vehicle.

Investigators said the crash was forceful enough to push the parked vehicle completely into an adjacent parking stall before the suspect vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information.

Using Walmart surveillance video, officers identified the suspect vehicle as a Ford F-250 towing a boat, police said. Through license plate information for both the truck and the trailer, officers were able to track the vehicle to Folsom Lake.

There, officers found the suspect's truck and trailer parked, but the boat had been launched onto the water.

Roseville police received assistance from California State Parks and the Placer County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, and officials went out onto the water in a boat and arrested the suspect.

The person's name has not yet been released. No injuries were reported.