Roseville parking garage stabbing leaves 17-year-old injured, police say

A teenager was stabbed several times during a large fight at a Roseville parking garage early Monday morning, police say.

Roseville police say officers responded to the top floor of the Oak Street parking garage around 1 a.m. to investigate reports of a fight. Police were also told that between 10 to 15 people were involved and that a person had been stabbed.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old victim had been stabbed multiple times. The teen was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, police say

Officers identified the stabbing suspect as 24-year-old Levi Cole, who was also hurt in the fight. Cole was first taken to the hospital and was later booked into South Placer County Jail.

Cole is facing a charge of attempted murder, police say.

Exactly what led up to the fight and stabbing remains under investigation. No other updates have been given on the condition of the stabbing victim.