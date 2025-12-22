Police investigating Roseville home after child dies, another found hurt

An investigation is underway after a young girl died and another was found hurt in a Roseville home on Monday.

Roseville police say officers responded to Oahu Court just after 7:30 a.m. for a medical aid call. A resident reported that they had found a seven-year-old girl unresponsive at the home.

First responders noted the girl appeared to have injuries, but no specifics were detailed. A five-year-old girl was also found injured in the home.

The girls were taken to the hospital, but police say the seven-year-old later died.

Police noted that two other children were in the home at the time. Both were unhurt, police say.

Detectives are now investigating the incident. A police presence could be seen in the neighborhood throughout the morning hours on Monday.

No other details about the injuries the girls suffered have been released.