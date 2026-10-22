Roseville launches training program to address shortage of water utility workers

Cities across the country are facing a shortage of workers needed to operate and maintain critical water systems. In Roseville, a new training program aims to prepare the next generation of water utility workers as experienced employees approach retirement.

Nationwide, nearly 10% of water utility jobs are currently unfilled, and more than 20% of workers in the field are expected to retire within the next five years.

Roseville Water Distribution Superintendent Robert Streble said the demand for qualified workers is growing, even though the importance of their jobs often goes unnoticed.

"You go to turn the water on and it doesn't happen. It's the first time we've ever thought about it," Streble said.

The need for trained workers becomes especially apparent when water infrastructure fails. On Wednesday, a 10-inch underground water main broke in Roseville, flooding a street and leaving nearby residents without water for hours.

"Within 5 minutes we had about 14 guys headed to that job. There was a massive cleanup effort," Streble said.

To help address the workforce shortage, the city partnered with the Roseville Joint Union High School District this year to offer a 16-week water worker training program. The course can help students work toward state certification and prepare them for jobs in the field.

One of the 11 students enrolled is Ryan Tinti, who previously worked as a plumber. He hopes the training will help him land a city or county job with better benefits.

"There's always going to be work there on these systems," Tinti said.

The training comes as Roseville continues to maintain aging water infrastructure, with some underground pipes approaching 100 years old.

"As pipes age and infrastructure gets older, it starts to corrode and everything starts to fail," Streble said.

City officials hope training more workers now will help ensure water systems remain reliable as older infrastructure requires maintenance and repairs.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District plans to offer another water worker training course next spring. So far, 36 people have applied for the next class.