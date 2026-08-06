Watch CBS News
Local News

Roseville to welcome Jollibee as long-awaited restaurant holds grand opening Friday

By
Molly Riehl
Molly Riehl
Molly Riehl was born and raised in Sacramento and can't believe how lucky she is to get to tell stories in her own hometown. She joined Good Day Sacramento from KPTV in Portland, OR, where she hosted and reported for the lifestyle and entertainment show, MORE Good Day Oregon.
Read Full Bio
Molly Riehl,
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

An outpost of one of the Philippines' most beloved fast-food chains will finally open its doors in Roseville this week.

On Friday, Jollibee will hold the grand opening at 1913 Douglas Boulevard, where a Rubio's restaurant operated before closing in 2024.

The first 100 guests in line will receive a year's worth of Chickenjoy, the chain's signature fried chicken.

mw-molly-9am-08052610.jpg
The Jollibee mascot. 

Roseville's Jollibee will be the chain's second location in the greater Sacramento area, joining the restaurant on Mack Road in south Sacramento. Jollibee's parent company said the Roseville restaurant will also be its third franchised location in North America.

An Elk Grove location is also planned near the Costco shopping center on Elk Grove Boulevard, though Jollibee has not announced an opening date.

Jollibee has 36 restaurants open or planned across California and more than 1,700 locations worldwide.

The fast-food chain is a household name in the Philippines, where Jollibee often outpaces McDonald's in popularity.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue