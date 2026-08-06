Roseville to welcome Jollibee as long-awaited restaurant holds grand opening Friday

An outpost of one of the Philippines' most beloved fast-food chains will finally open its doors in Roseville this week.

On Friday, Jollibee will hold the grand opening at 1913 Douglas Boulevard, where a Rubio's restaurant operated before closing in 2024.

The first 100 guests in line will receive a year's worth of Chickenjoy, the chain's signature fried chicken.

The Jollibee mascot.

Roseville's Jollibee will be the chain's second location in the greater Sacramento area, joining the restaurant on Mack Road in south Sacramento. Jollibee's parent company said the Roseville restaurant will also be its third franchised location in North America.

An Elk Grove location is also planned near the Costco shopping center on Elk Grove Boulevard, though Jollibee has not announced an opening date.

Jollibee has 36 restaurants open or planned across California and more than 1,700 locations worldwide.

The fast-food chain is a household name in the Philippines, where Jollibee often outpaces McDonald's in popularity.