Roseville High School student among 3 arrested in threat investigation

Authorities have arrested three people, including a Roseville High student, after an investigation into a school threat.

Roseville police say the investigation started on Wednesday. No specific details about the reported threat were released.

School administrators worked with police, leading to an arrest at Roseville High.

"While this remains an active law enforcement investigation, the threat has been addressed and we continue to partner with the RPD. Thank you for the community's continued support in keeping our campus safe," the Roseville Joint Unified School District said in a statement.

Police noted that three minors were arrested in connection to the reported threat, with one of the students attending Roseville High.

No details about the other two students have been released.