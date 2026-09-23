Roseville police cite riders after e-motorcycle ride through Galleria mall

Two teenagers were cited after police said a group rode electric motorcycles through the Roseville Galleria while the mall was busy.

Roseville police said three juveniles were riding the motorcycles inside the mall around 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

Officers working at the Galleria and mall security located two of the riders and stopped them, police said. Their motorcycles were towed as evidence.

The teenagers were cited, and allegations of reckless driving and driving without a license were forwarded to the juvenile district attorney for possible prosecution.

"So, if you buy an e‑motorcycle for your 15‑year‑old and let them ride it… it's simply illegal. Roseville PD takes the unsafe and reckless operation of e‑motorcycles — and any e‑device — extremely seriously," the police department said in a statement.

Police did not say whether the third rider was identified or located.

Roseville police also used the incident to remind riders that electric motorcycles require an M-1 motorcycle endorsement to operate legally.