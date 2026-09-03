Roseville man accused of stealing $2.3 million from employer, spending it on gambling

A Roseville man was charged in a scheme in which he stole money from his employer and used most of it to gamble, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Between 2023 and 2025, 38-year-old Christopher William Edward Abplanalp stole more than $2.3 million from his employer, prosecutors said.

Abplanalp was working as an executive manager at a business in Placer County. Prosecutors said he would divert money from the business's account in an online payment processing system to his personal account, friends or acquaintances.

Prosecutors said he charged the clients' credit cards repeatedly for items the clients never ordered and for nonexistent invoices. He would then transfer the proceeds to himself.

Abplanalp is also accused of telling clients to tender payments directly to him and of telling vendors to issue rebates and refunds to his personal account.

He then would alter, delete or make false entries in the business's accounting software, prosecutors said.

Abplanalp is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 8. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.