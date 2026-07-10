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1 killed, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash into sound wall in Roseville

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Roseville on Friday, officials said.

The Roseville Police Department said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of Secret Ravine Parkway and Alexandra Drive after a vehicle crashed into a sound wall.

Police said there were three adults inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One passenger died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were hospitalized with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Authorities closed Alexandra Drive between Secret Ravine Parkway and Oak Crest Drive for an extended period while investigators processed the scene.

Police have not released the identities of the people involved or said what may have caused the crash.

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