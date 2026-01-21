Large American flag stolen from Roseville's Camping World; police search for suspects

An American flag seen from Interstate 80 in Roseville was stolen from Camping World. The company is known for its biggest flags around, 80 feet long and 40 feet tall.

But someone jumped the fence in Roseville and was able to snap the cable holding up the flag and bring it down in the middle of the night.

The managers at Camping World Roseville said two people took down the flag and drove away with it in the bed of a pickup truck.

Camping World and the community are scratching their heads, wondering why someone would take the American flag. Now they want to have it returned and put back up where it belongs.

"When we put that thing up, it took six of us to stop it from dragging on the ground; it's a massive flag," said Lochlan Emmerton, the retail manager at Camping World Roseville. "We just want the flag back, that's all we care about, so we can raise it again and show our appreciation for this country."

There is security camera footage of the person cutting the cable, dragging the flag on the ground and throwing it over the fence.

Police are investigating.

Camping World is hoping that anyone who may have seen the stolen flag will call the Roseville Police Department.