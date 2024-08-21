Watch CBS News
Local News

Midtown Sacramento home built in 1907 designated as historic landmark

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Midtown Sacramento has a new historic landmark.

On Wednesday, the City of Sacramento announced that the house at 2025 P Street has been added to the city's Register of Historic and Cultural Resources.

Not only is the house – which was built in 1907 – a well-preserved model of Colonial Revival architecture, it was also the home of noted photographer Levi Vandercook.

historic-home-sacramento.jpg
2025 P Street in Sacramento. City of Sacramento

"The property owner listing this building as a landmark helps recognize and preserve another piece of Sacramento's distinct history," said the City's Associate Planner Henry Feuss in a statement.

Vandercook's photos have been an important visual record of Sacramento and Northern California at the turn of the 20th Century.

A number of properties on P Street alone have been registered as a historic landmark.  

Like many of Sacramento's historic homes on the grid, the Vandercook house has been converted into a commercial building. A midwife clinic currently occupies the building. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.