Midtown Sacramento home built in 1907 designated as historic landmark

SACRAMENTO – Midtown Sacramento has a new historic landmark.

On Wednesday, the City of Sacramento announced that the house at 2025 P Street has been added to the city's Register of Historic and Cultural Resources.

Not only is the house – which was built in 1907 – a well-preserved model of Colonial Revival architecture, it was also the home of noted photographer Levi Vandercook.

2025 P Street in Sacramento. City of Sacramento

"The property owner listing this building as a landmark helps recognize and preserve another piece of Sacramento's distinct history," said the City's Associate Planner Henry Feuss in a statement.

Vandercook's photos have been an important visual record of Sacramento and Northern California at the turn of the 20th Century.

A number of properties on P Street alone have been registered as a historic landmark.

Like many of Sacramento's historic homes on the grid, the Vandercook house has been converted into a commercial building. A midwife clinic currently occupies the building.