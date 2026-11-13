Rocklin police seek person of interest following recent fires

Authorities in Placer County are seeking a person of interest following two recent fires, one of which damaged a home.

According to Rocklin Police, the person was seen near two fires that burned near Sierra College Boulevard. The first fire took place on Sunday, Oct. 25 around 1:30 p.m., while the second fire took place at a home near the 4900 block of Sierra College Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

In the second fire, firefighters discovered the home was fully involved. Crews were able to knock down the fire before it could spread to nearby homes.

The homeowner was not home when the fire started and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Police described the person of interest as a Hispanic or white male adult with dark facial hair. He was wearing a multi-colored plaid flannel jacket and hoodie over dark-colored clothing and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocklin Police Department's non-emergency number at 916-625-5400, referencing cases 26-298-6 or 26-315-5. Tips can also be sent through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.