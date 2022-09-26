Rocklin man arrested on arson charges for apartment fire

ROCKLIN - A man is under arrest for allegedly starting a fire at an apartment in Rocklin.

Rocklin PD

On Sunday at around 4 a.m., Rocklin firefighters and police went to an apartment complex where a structure fire was said to be burning.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, limiting the fire to one apartment. Fire Investigators worked with police detectives and determined that the fire was purposely started.

Evidence pointed to Mathew Schultz, 34, from Rocklin, police say. He was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail for arson-related charges.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged by police to contact them at (916) 625-5400.