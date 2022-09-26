Watch CBS News
Local News

Rocklin man arrested on arson charges for apartment fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN - A man is under arrest for allegedly starting a fire at an apartment in Rocklin. 

fire-3-250922062100.jpg
Rocklin PD

On Sunday at around 4 a.m., Rocklin firefighters and police went to an apartment complex where a structure fire was said to be burning. 

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, limiting the fire to one apartment. Fire Investigators worked with police detectives and determined that the fire was purposely started. 

Evidence pointed to Mathew Schultz, 34, from Rocklin, police say. He was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail for arson-related charges. 

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged by police to contact them at (916) 625-5400. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 9:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.