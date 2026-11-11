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Rocklin house goes up in flames near Sierra College Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A house fire in Rocklin sent a large plume of smoke into the air Wednesday morning and shut down part of Sierra College Boulevard.

Rocklin Fire crews were dispatched around 6 a.m. to a home near the 4900 block of Sierra College Boulevard, just east of Interstate 80.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, with flames and smoke visible from the area.

dg-rocklin-house-fire-nov11.jpg
Scene of the fire.

Crews knocked down the fire without it spreading into nearby wildland. By around 7 a.m., firefighters were still working on smoldering areas.

The homeowner was not home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

Sierra College Boulevard was closed near Stadium Drive while crews remained at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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