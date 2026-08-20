Rocklin High students push for longer eating period after Monday brunch was shortened

For Rocklin High seniors Esmeralda Martinez and Doris Thao, Monday brunch has become a race against the clock.

A new bell schedule this school year cut the school's Monday brunch period from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes, leaving students with little time to get food and eat before the next class.

"By the time we get to the line, the bell already rings, and we don't even have time to eat," Martinez said.

"The line is always so long, and by the time I finish getting my lunch, I barely got time to eat," she said.

The schedule change came after Rocklin High found it was slightly below the 400 minutes of physical education required by the California Department of Education every 10 school days.

To make up the difference, the school adjusted its bell schedule, including adding time to class periods. The changes reduced Monday's brunch period by eight minutes.

Sundeeep Dosanjh with the Rocklin Unified School District said teachers are also providing some flexibility to students who need additional time to finish eating.

"To accommodate this new schedule, teachers are also allowing some flexibility to all students to finish their brunch," Dosanjh said.

Some Rocklin High students are now asking the district to reconsider the length of Monday's break.

A petition started by a Rocklin High student calling for a longer Monday brunch period has gathered more than 300 signatures.

Martinez said students should have more time to take a break during the school day.

"I feel like they should definitely at least give us more time for breaks, especially because how long we sit during class," she said.

The district says it is aware of the petition and the concerns being raised by students and families.

"We're aware of feedback our students and families are sharing with us and we are listening to that feedback as well as monitoring how Mondays go in the next few weeks and determining if adjustments need to be made," Dosanjh said.

For Thao, the answer is simple.

"Twelve minutes is crazy, I think we deserve some more time," she said.

Rocklin High students do get out earlier on Mondays, with dismissal at roughly 2 p.m., compared with the school's normal 3:40 p.m. dismissal.

CBS13 also checked the bell schedule at Whitney High School, another Rocklin Unified School District high school. Whitney has a 15-minute brunch period on its short days.

The Rocklin Unified School District says it will continue monitoring how the 12-minute Monday brunch period works over the next few weeks and will consider making adjustments if needed.