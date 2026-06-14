Rockies set club record for runs with 23-9 victory over A's in Las Vegas heat

Willi Castro had seven RBIs, Hunter Goodman got five hits and the Colorado Rockies set a franchise record for runs Sunday in a 23-9 victory over the Athletics on a 101-degree afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Goodman and Castro each hit two of Colorado's six homers. Troy Johnston and TJ Rumfield also went deep for the last-place Rockies (27-45), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Castro finished with four hits, including a grand slam in the eighth inning. Goodman drove in four runs and Kyle Karros also had four hits as the Rockies piled up 24 in all — one shy of the team record established against Houston on Sept. 25, 2011.

The Athletics ended their Las Vegas homestand with a 4-2 record, winning three-game series against Milwaukee and Colorado at the home of their Triple-A affiliate. The club is scheduled to move to the city full time in 2028.