Watch CBS News
Local News

Roads shut down in Placer County due to pallet fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Roads shut down in Placer County due to pallet fire
Roads shut down in Placer County due to pallet fire 01:18

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters have doused a large pallet fire in rural Placer County between Roseville and Lincoln early Thursday morning.

The scene is at a commercial area near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue.

6:20 am update: Firefighters have knocked down the fire. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department Firefighters at scene...

Posted by CAL FIRE NEU on Thursday, November 10, 2022

Cal Fire NEU as well as Placer County Fire crews responded and found wooden pallets and heavy equipment were involved.

Due to the firefight, Fiddyment and Athens Avenue are closed.

Firefighters reported just before 6:30 a.m. that they had knocked down the flames.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 6:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.