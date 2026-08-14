Ripon fire district funding measure passes after years of staffing challenges

After three failed attempts, Ripon property owners have approved a funding measure that will provide the Ripon Consolidated Fire District with millions of dollars in additional revenue and allow the district to add firefighters.

About 68% of voters approved the benefit assessment, according to the district. The measure passed with roughly 2,200 valid ballots cast.

The new assessment is expected to generate approximately $1.7 million annually for the fire district and fund six additional firefighters.

Fire Chief Eric DeHart said the new staffing will allow the district to put two firefighters on duty each day and reopen a fire station that has been vacant for about a decade.

"A fire station that has been built now for about 10 years and actually be able to respond out of there," DeHart said.

District officials say the additional staffing is needed because crews frequently receive new emergency calls while already responding to another incident.

In 2025, the district recorded 968 concurrent calls — situations in which another emergency came in while firefighters were already on scene, sometimes with multiple calls arriving within minutes of each other.

DeHart said those situations can force Ripon to rely on neighboring agencies to handle additional emergencies.

Just two weeks ago, Ripon firefighters were battling a brush fire when a drowning call came in. Manteca Fire had to respond to that second emergency.

DeHart said having additional firefighters available could reduce response times when multiple emergencies happen simultaneously.

"If we're not able to be there in a three- to five-minute window, something tragic can happen," DeHart said.

Property owners will pay more

The new funding will come through an assessment added to property tax bills.

DeHart said the average homeowner can expect to pay approximately $250 more per year.

The district expects to begin receiving the new revenue through property tax payments in January, with another installment expected around May.

The measure marks the first funding increase for the Ripon Consolidated Fire District since 1985.

DeHart said the district appreciates both supporters and opponents of the measure, saying the campaign ultimately centered on the community's desire for adequate emergency services.

"Everybody agrees they want a safe community," DeHart said.