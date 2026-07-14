Ripon City Council backs fire district benefit assessment to help fund 6 firefighters

The Ripon City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to support the Ripon Fire District's proposed benefit assessment, a measure fire officials say would allow the district to staff a fire station that has sat vacant for years.

The council approved paying more than $12,000 on behalf of about 100 city-owned parcels, joining the district's effort to encourage residents to vote in favor of the assessment.

Mayor Gary Barton acknowledged he is generally reluctant to support new taxes or assessments but said this proposal is an exception.

"I am a person who is reticent in almost every circumstance to vote for an additional tax increase," Barton said. "Yet, in this case, in the City of Ripon, I believe this is something that is very important for our community. All these dollars stay local."

If approved by property owners, the assessment would generate funding to hire six firefighters, allowing the district to staff a second fire engine and improve emergency response times.

Fire Chief Eric DeHart said current staffing shortages have forced crews to leave incidents before they were fully resolved in order to respond to new emergencies.

"Crews had to leave the incident that we were on. Fortunately, it was winding down, but they did have to leave it prematurely and head to the other vegetation fires," DeHart said. "If we don't get another engine staffed, those types of issues are just going to continue."

Supporters have spent weeks canvassing neighborhoods and educating residents about the measure.

Ray Storms, a retired firefighter and member of the Ripon Fire District's outreach effort, said faster response times can save lives.

"I'm a retired firefighter myself, so I lived that and I know what it's like," Storms said. "I saw too many people with heart attacks not make it due to delayed response, and we have to get there."

The proposed assessment would cost owners of a typical single-family home just under $250 per year, with the revenue dedicated to the fire district and the hiring of six new firefighters.

Ballots were mailed to property owners in June, and residents have until Aug. 13 to cast their votes. If the measure passes, the district hopes to have the six firefighters hired and on duty by January.